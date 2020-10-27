Ducommun (DCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

