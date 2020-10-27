Duke Realty (DRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.54 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.48-1.54 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

