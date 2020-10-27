E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Commerzbank raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

EONGY stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

