Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $1,274,575. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,952,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 686,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 130,662 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

