Eaton Co. PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETN stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

