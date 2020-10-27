EBCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $327,974.04 and approximately $38,768.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.07 or 0.04378244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00278406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

