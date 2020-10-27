Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $730.98 million, a PE ratio of 171.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

ECHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

