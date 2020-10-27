EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EDNMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised EDENRED S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised EDENRED S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EDENRED S A/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get EDENRED S A/ADR alerts:

EDNMY stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. EDENRED S A/ADR has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.58.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.