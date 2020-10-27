Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 44,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 107,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,923 shares of company stock worth $37,189,284. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

