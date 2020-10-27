Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $832,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,738,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,492 shares of company stock worth $109,983,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $45,277,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $49,222,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

