Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

TSE EFN opened at C$13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 123.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.30. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.54.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

