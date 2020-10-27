Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.55.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

