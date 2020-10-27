Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $91.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.