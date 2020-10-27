Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

EFSC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

