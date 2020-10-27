Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

