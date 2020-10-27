Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) vs. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Financial Comparison

Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologie 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologie $2.82 million 0.16 $590,000.00 N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.15 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -30.07

Enviro Technologie has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologie has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologie 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 4 3 0 2.25

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Enviro Technologie on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologie Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

