Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after acquiring an additional 735,185 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,508 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,878,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 568,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 145.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

