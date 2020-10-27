Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of ELS opened at $61.92 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

