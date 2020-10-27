Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q3 2020

Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETSY opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

