Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

ERRFY stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.