Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

TSE EXE opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.72. Extendicare has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$9.16. The firm has a market cap of $477.24 million and a P/E ratio of 24.45.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$281.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.42.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.