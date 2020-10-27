F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.79 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.26-2.38 EPS.

F5 Networks stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

