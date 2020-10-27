Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMAO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of FMAO opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $242.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.