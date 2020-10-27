FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $26,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FARO. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $53,702.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.37. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

