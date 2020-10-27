FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $203,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

