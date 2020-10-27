Financial Analysis: Envista (NYSE:NVST) vs. SmileDirectClub (NYSE:SDC)

Envista (NYSE:NVST) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Envista and SmileDirectClub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 0 0 0 N/A SmileDirectClub 2 2 8 0 2.50

SmileDirectClub has a consensus price target of $10.79, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given SmileDirectClub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than Envista.

Profitability

This table compares Envista and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 0.33% 3.83% 2.14% SmileDirectClub -25.06% -37.67% -16.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Envista shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envista and SmileDirectClub’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.75 billion 1.53 $217.60 million $1.79 14.74 SmileDirectClub $750.43 million 5.24 -$114.51 million ($1.14) -8.94

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than SmileDirectClub. SmileDirectClub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Envista beats SmileDirectClub on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Pelton & Crane, Kerr, MetrexTM, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck. It offers aligners, impression kits, whitening gels, and retainers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

