Financial Contrast: CompX International (NYSE:CIX) versus Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and CompX International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $1.14 billion 3.60 $133.98 million $2.98 31.55 CompX International $124.20 million 1.30 $16.00 million N/A N/A

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International.

Profitability

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 13.71% 18.50% 13.90% CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54%

Volatility and Risk

Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simpson Manufacturing and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than CompX International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CompX International pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats CompX International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, mid-rise steel construction, and cold formed steel applications; fasteners, which include various nails, screws, and staples for decking, subfloors, drywall, and roofing applications; and mechanical anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitates the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

