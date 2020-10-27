Financial Contrast: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Guided Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 157.15 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioSig Technologies and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -269.49% -237.72% Guided Therapeutics N/A -18.16% 432.99%

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats BioSig Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The company's first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. The company has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EPTM System in August 2018. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company has partnership with Albany Molecular Research Inc. for support in undertaking research to investigate the potential of merimepodib to fight SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 as a standalone treatment or in combination with other anti-viral agents or immune modulators. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.