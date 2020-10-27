FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,827 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 50,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of FireEye worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

