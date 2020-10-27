First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $698.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

