First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

FRBA opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several research firms recently commented on FRBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

