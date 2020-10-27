First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Get First National Financial alerts:

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.