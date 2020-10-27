First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Increased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,755 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 4.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 100,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

