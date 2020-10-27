FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock opened at C$168.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$83.36 and a 1 year high of C$184.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In other FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) news, Director Brendan Calder sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.69, for a total value of C$289,195.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,070. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,249,600. Insiders sold a total of 13,456 shares of company stock worth $2,288,113 in the last quarter.

About FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

