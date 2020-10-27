FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $138.86.

Get FirstService alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.