FLC Capital Advisors Buys 432 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

