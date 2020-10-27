FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,459.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

