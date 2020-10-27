FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Shares of KO stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

