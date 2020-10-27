Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Shares of FMX stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.