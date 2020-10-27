Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of FOVSY stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $63.05.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

