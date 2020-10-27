Forterra (FRTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forterra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.51. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRTA shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.