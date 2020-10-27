Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortescue Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CSFB raised Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.34. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.83%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

