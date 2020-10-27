Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

CSFB reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.50.

Get Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) alerts:

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) stock opened at C$54.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.16. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$41.52 and a twelve month high of C$59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.