Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. Analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 66.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

