Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

TSE FRU opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $458.20 million and a PE ratio of -77.20. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRU. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

