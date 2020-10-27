Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,196 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.