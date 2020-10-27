Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:FDP opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,875,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,158,589.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,375. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

