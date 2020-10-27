Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

