GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on November 27th

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Monday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 86.10 ($1.12) on Tuesday. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.80 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of $372.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 42.89, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

