Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Generac to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $210.40 on Tuesday. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $215.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

